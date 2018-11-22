“Happy to sit in the light”: Comey responds after being subpoenaed

In the twilight of Republican power in the House, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte fired off subpoenas to former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch late Wednesday, demanding them both to testify in a deposition.

The two former top officials are being asked to testify in a deposition, not in a hearing, in early December, according to the subpoenas obtained by CBS News’ Nancy Cordes. House Republicans have mere weeks before Democrats take control of committees and thus, control of subpoena power away from GOP hands.

The subpoenas follow a New York Times report that Mr. Trump wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute rivals Comey and Hillary Clinton. House Republicans have been probing the FBI’s actions leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Comey announced his subpoena in a tweet Thanksgiving morning, saying he’s “happy to sit in the light and answer all questions” but will “resist” a closed-door questioning session. CBS News’ Rebecca Kaplan has previously reported that Democrats plan to demand the hearings with Comey and Lynch be held publicly.

“Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans,” Comey tweeted. “I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see.”

READ THE SUBPOENAS: