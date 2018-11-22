Georgia and Georgia Tech Could be a Shootout

We could see a shootout between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The Dawgs hung 66 on UMass last week, and they’re averaging almost 40 a game. And then the Yellow Jackets are averaging 37 a game with Paul Johnson’s option offense.

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”You’ve got to key things the right way. If you don’t, they expose you. Paul does a tremendous job of seeing when people are out of place or seeing when people don’t do things the right way, and he exposed you at it. He has done it for a long time.”

Said Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson:”You know they’re playing very well. Watching that tape from a week ago, I’m not sure we could do that to our scout team. They looked unstoppable. Maybe they’ll let us play with twelve on defense.”(laughter)

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets kick at noon Saturday in Athens on the SEC Network.