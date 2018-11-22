Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to Week 12! We’re handling Jamey Eisenberg’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em column a bit differently this season. You’re still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we’re just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we’ve usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we’re going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here’s Jamey’s take on wide recievers for this week.

Don’t worry: If you want the classic Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em, we’ll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here’s wide receiver.



Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Wide Receivers

Sleepers

Keke Coutee (vs. TEN): After being out the past two games with a hamstring injury, Coutee returned in Week 11 at Washington and led the team in targets (nine) and receiving yards (77). DeAndre Hopkins is clearly the No. 1 option in this passing game, but Coutee is No. 2 ahead of Demaryius Thomas. And this is a great matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 yards this year.

Danny Amendola (at IND): Amendola should stay hot coming off Miami’s bye in Week 11, and he’s a great option in PPR leagues. He’s scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least five catches in every game over that span. DeVante Parker (shoulder) could be out again for the Dolphins, who also lost Jakeem Grant (leg) and Albert Wilson (hip) for the season. With Miami likely chasing points at Indianapolis, look for Amendola to see 10-plus targets, which has happened twice in his past five outings. He’s a great No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues this week.

Adam Humphries (vs. SF): Humphries has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. You know the Buccaneers are going to be throwing the ball all game, and Humphries could benefit with some additional targets with O.J. Howard (ankle) out. The 49ers just allowed three touchdowns to the Giants receivers in Week 10.

Bruce Ellington (vs. CHI): With Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia and Jones (knee) hurt, the Lions need help in the passing game behind Golladay and Theo Riddick. Ellington played well in Week 11 against Carolina with six catches for 52 yards on nine targets, and he could be needed again with Jones still banged up. You’ll only want to use Ellington in deep PPR leagues in Week 12 against Chicago, but he could be needed with Detroit likely chasing points, even at home.

Marquise Goodwin (at TB): Goodwin has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Goodwin can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in most leagues. There have been 17 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against the Buccaneers this year.

Bust Alert

I wouldn’t be surprised if Robinson has a big game this week, as well as Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel. But I also wouldn’t be shocked if they all struggled since Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is out, leaving Chase Daniel as the starter. The last time Chicago played Detroit in Week 10, Robinson (six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets) and Miller (five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets) went off, bur Lions cornerback Darrius Slay was out for that game. With Slay expected back — he’s still battling a knee injury – and the quarterback change for the Bears, you should dial back your expectations for Robinson on Thanksgiving Day. He’s still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I’m nervous for his outlook without Trubisky.

