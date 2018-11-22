Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to Week 12! We’re handling Jamey Eisenberg’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em column a bit differently this season. You’re still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we’re just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we’ve usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we’re going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here’s Jamey’s take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don’t worry: If you want the classic Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em, we’ll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here’s quarterback.



Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks



Sleepers

Lamar Jackson (vs. OAK): We’re still waiting to find out if Jackson will remain the starter ahead of Joe Flacco (hip), but if that happens as expected, consider Jackson a great streaming option this week. He had 27 carries for 117 yards in Week 11 against Cincinnati and completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception. The Raiders should be an easy matchup for him, especially playing on the East Coast with a 1 p.m. start, and it would not be a surprise to see Jackson have a breakout game.

Baker Mayfield (at CIN): Mayfield went into the bye in Week 11 on a nice roll as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-best 28 points in Week 10 against Atlanta. This week he gets another favorable matchup against Cincinnati, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 27.2. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton (vs. CLE): We’re hoping the Bengals get A.J. Green (toe) back for this game, which will obviously help Dalton’s outlook. And he played well in Week 11 at Baltimore with 22 Fantasy points in a tough matchup on the road without Green. In his past five games against the Browns, Dalton has 12 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and he’s averaging 25.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland over that span. This is a different Browns defense than in previous years, but three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against them.

Bust Alert

I don’t think you have to bench Rodgers in most leagues, but I don’t expect him to have a big game against the Vikings. For starters, Rodgers has been mediocre on the road of late, averaging just 21.3 Fantasy points in three games at the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. He was sacked nine times in those matchups, and he took four sacks against Minnesota in Week 2, which was his first game playing with his injured knee. He only scored 17 Fantasy points in that outing, but the Vikings have been tough against opposing quarterbacks when defensive end Everson Griffen has been on the field. In five games with Griffen, Minnesota has held Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers, Drew Brees, Stafford and Trubisky to an average of just 11.6 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers scoring the most points. I’m hopeful Rodgers plays well this week, but I’m skeptical given the matchup.

