Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, line: NFL Thanksgiving Day picks and predictions from proven computer model on 12-0 roll

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the Dallas Cowboys hosting the late afternoon game, and that tradition renews Thursday when Ezekiell Elliott and company host the Washington Redskins in a pivotal NFC East showdown. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas will be seeking revenge for a heartbreaking Week 7 loss in Washington, while the Redskins hope to get back to their winning ways after a two-point home loss to the Texans. Sportsbooks list the Cowboys as seven-point favorites, up from an open of 4.5. The Over-Under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Redskins vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Redskins vs. Cowboys picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 12.

Now the model is dialed in on Redskins vs. Cowboys.

The model has factored in that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hitting his rhythm in the pocket. The third-year quarterback is completing 65 percent of his passes and testing defenses with his running ability, averaging 5.0 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns. Elliott has also been a big reason for Dallas’ recent resurgence. He has rushed for 273 yards and scored three touchdowns the last two weeks, victories over the Eagles and Falcons.

But just because the Cowboys are starting to show life doesn’t mean they’ll cover in their Thanksgiving Day NFL game, especially against a bitter division rival that leads them by one game in the NFC East.

Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who will start for the injured Alex Smith (leg), showed he’s ready for primetime when he led back-to-back touchdown drives against Houston last week. Expect him to be gunning for big target Jordan Reed, who caught seven balls for 71 yards and a score last Sunday. McCoy also will rely on 33-year-old running back Adrian Peterson, whose punishing style sets the tone for Washington. Peterson has seven total touchdowns this season.

Who wins Redskins vs. Cowboys?