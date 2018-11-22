College basketball rankings: Gonzaga bumps Duke from the top spot and is the new No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1

LAHAINIA, Hawaii — Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And for those questioning my decision, I’ll make this as simple as I can: When a team (Gonzaga) starts the day undefeated and in the top five, and that team then beats the No. 1 team (Duke) that already owns wins over two other top-10 teams (Kentucky, Auburn), I’m just going to move that team to the top every time.

So the Zags are No. 1.

And I only dropped Duke to No. 2 because the Blue Devils are still 5-1 with two top-10 wins and a lone loss by only two points to my new No. 1. That, to me, sounds like a team that should be ranked No. 2. And, yes, I know this means Kansas and Tennessee are dropping one spot each, no fault of their own. But they’re not really “dropping.” They’re just being jumped by Gonzaga and pushed down. Please understand that. And what I mean by “please understand that” is “please don’t tweet me dumb questions about why Kansas and Tennessee ‘dropped.'”