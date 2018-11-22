Chattanooga Police investigate hit and run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are looking for the driver of a truck, after a hit and run sends a person to the hospital.

According to investigators, it happen Thursday afternoon on Vine Street. They say a black truck ran through a stop sign and t-boned another car. The driver of the was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police officers say the truck was reported stolen and the driver ran off.

If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police.