Camp Fire death toll rises; Woolsey Fire contained but mudslide threat looms

Northern California could see heavy rain over the next few days, which could help crews battling the devastating Camp Fire. However, it could also bring mudslides and complicate recovery efforts. At a press conference Wednesday night, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said two more people died in the fire, bringing the total to 83.

Officials also said the amount of missing people on their list has decreased to more than 560. Officials need to make direct contact with a missing person before they can be removed from the list.

The Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, population 27,000, and surrounding communities. Officials expected people to be in shelters through the Christmas holiday, CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports.

The wildfire has destroyed more than 14,000 homes. “This is certainly one of the worst fires in California history, and it’s the most destruction I’ve ever seen in my career,” Cal Fire Operations Chief Josh Bischoff said.

The Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County has been 100 percent contained Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire

California wildfire map

