Black Friday 2018: The perfect holiday gift guide for the sports fan in your life

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means Black Friday is almost here, which means Cyber Monday is almost here, which means THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS UPON US AND OH MY GOD YOU’RE SO STRESSED OUT ALREADY.
Relax.
Got some sports fans on your shopping list but don’t really know what to get them? We’ve got you covered. There’s never any shortage of merchandise or memorabilia out there, you just need to know what will play and where to find it.
Luckily, our handy gift guide will point you in the right direction for some timely gifts this year.
University of Houston jacket
This gorgeous Cougars jacket will keep you warm during the cold winter nights *and* you can wear it without having to fight Major Applewhite. (Buy)
Custom Yankees jersey
You may as well beat the rush, right? (Buy)
Nathan Peterman shirt
Got a holiday Yankee Swap? This is a great candidate to get picked and then immediately returned. (Buy)
Lyft gift card
Perfect for any camera-shy Ottawa Senators fans on your list. (Buy)
Le’Veon Bell jersey
He didn’t get a deal but you still can! (Buy)
Autographed Alex Ovechkin Stanley Cup photo
It’s important to have documentation that this wasn’t just some weird fever dream. (Buy)
Houston Rockets luggage and backpack set
“Fits all your stuff.” – Carmelo Anthony (Buy)
Definitely-not-a-Zion Williamson jersey
Trust me, they’re gonna need this in March when they have to pretend they’ve been a lifelong Duke fan. (Buy)
Phillie Phanatic plush doll
Your young children may not be ready to handle a Gritty doll just yet. (Buy)