Bears list Mitch Trubisky as doubtful, making Chase Daniel likely to start vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Just when the Bears created hope with a huge win over the Vikings on Sunday night, an injury is here to turn that hope into the all too familiar feeling of dread.

It turns out, the shoulder injury that Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered on Sunday night will likely prevent him from playing against the Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears listed Trubisky as doubtful to play on Thursday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter both reported that Trubisky is unlikely to play, but that he likely would’ve been able to play if the game had been scheduled for Sunday. Schefter called the injury a sprained AC joint. Rapoport called it a shoulder bruise.

Either way, Chase Daniel will likely be the Bears’ starting quarterback in Detroit on Thursday.

Career stats for QB Chase Daniel, who likely starts for the #Bears tomorrow: Teams: 5

Times released: 7

Starts: 2

TD passes: 1

Earnings: About $26.6 million — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2018

Let’s start with the bad news. While everyone has been quick to point out that Daniel “knows the system” since he spent a few years with Matt Nagy in Kansas City, which is why the Bears gave him a two-year, $10 million deal in free agency, nobody really knows how Daniel’s knowledge of the system will translate to the field. He’s thrown 78 career passes. He’s started two games. He’s thrown one touchdown and one interception. He’s averaging 6.2 yards per pass. And his passer rating rests at 81.1. There’s really no way to predict how he’ll fare in relief of Trubisky, but don’t be surprised if the Bears’ offense takes a step back with Daniel at the helm. The priority should be taking care of the ball and hoping the defense can win the game on their own.

The good news is that the Bears are the better overall team by a country mile. With their defense continuing to play like the best defense in football, the Bears still have a chance to beat the Lions. That’s why the Bears should just let Trubisky get healthy as they prepare for the stretch run of the season with games against teams like the Packers, Rams, and Vikings. If his absence is limited to one game, the Bears will emerge from the situation as winners. According to Schefter, the Bears believe Trubisky will be able to play against the Giants in Week 13.

While Trubisky has been inconsistent in his second season (his first with Nagy), he’s still on pace to throw for nearly 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns — in addition to 580 yards and nearly five touchdowns on the ground. Obviously, those projections will plummet if he does, in fact, miss Thursday’s game.

Trubisky likely picked up the injury late during the win over the Vikings when he took a late, penalty-inducing hit from Harrison Smith.

That penalty led to a Bears field goal that put the Vikings away for good, but it clearly came a cost.