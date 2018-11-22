Auburn Must Slow Down Bama’s High Powered Offense to Win the Iron Bowl

Auburn held the Tide to fourteen points in their Iron Bowl victory last year.

But the Tigers know it will be hard to duplicate that feat again this Saturday, since they’ll be facing one of the top offenses in Alabama history.

When you match-up Auburn and Alabama.

You double the intensity.

And you double the emotion.

Said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn:”You know anytime you play the Iron Bowl what really stands out to me it’s a physical test on both sides. It’s football at it’s highest.”

Said Bama head coach Nick Saban:”I think the having the right balance between the emotion and enthusiasm in the game and ability to focus and execute and stay poised is probably really, really important.”

Last season Auburn upset number one ranked Alabama to win the SEC West.

Said Saban:”I don’t necessarily think that the revenge factor is the best form of motivation out there. But I think it certainly plays into a guy that’s a good competitor. Wants to come back and do well if he didn’t perform well the last time.”

Gus Malzahn is an offensive guru, and while he can’t applaud what Tua and the TIde are doing offensively, he’s still impressed.

Said Malzahn:”When you look at them offensively, they’re the number three team in the country offensively, which really stands out to me playing in this league against the defenses they faced it’s very impressive. They’re quarterback is playing at an extremely high level.”

Reporter:”Do you bring that up to your players that hey, no one is expecting you to go in there and win?”

Said Malzahn:”You know this is Auburn. It’s the Iron Bowl. We don’t have to bring anything up.”

Tua has become a Heisman front runner, while the Tide’s Quinnen Williams just stops runners.

Said Malzahn:”He’s very impressive to watch. He disrupts stuff in the passing game. Anytime that a defense can get pressure up the middle that changes things, and he has consistently done that.”

Said Saban:”Their defense is as good as anybody in the SEC in terms of the players they have up front and how they’ve played this year.”