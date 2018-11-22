2018 NFL Thanksgiving Schedule, how to watch, stream: Three great division rivalry games, including Bears-Lions on CBS

As usual, on Thanksgiving, the 2018 NFL schedule makes us thankful with a trio of fantastic games.

All three of the matchups are division rivalry games, and all three of the games feature matchups from the NFC.

Bears at Lions (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

This has turned into a rematch of an ugly game from Week 10 — the Bears mostly manhandled the Lions before Detroit made a late comeback to pull within 12 points. Matt Nagy has his team in great shape, sitting at 7-3 and in first in the NFC North. Chicago doesn’t have a whole lot of room for error if it wants to win the division, making this road trip to Detroit a pretty enormous matchup and they’ll be without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as Chase Daniel is likely to start.

The Lions, who are struggling badly this year got a much-needed win against the Panthers to improve to 4-6 and have been impressive on Thanksgiving in recent years, going 4-1 over the last half decade. Chicago needs this game to keep making a run at an NFC wild card as well as the NFC North title.

Redskins at Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Enormous implications in this game for the playoffs, as Dallas decided to pull an Undertaker and rise right back up off the mat and into the NFC East and NFC wild card discussion with a victory in Week 10 over the Eagles in Philadelphia and Week 11 in Atlanta. The Cowboys are now 5-5 and just one game behind the Redskins (6-4) in the NFC East after Washington lost a game to Houston and their quarterback, Alex Smith, for the season.

This is a pretty ideal way to shake off a turkey/gravy coma.

Oddly enough, though, it’ll be a defensive battle. The Cowboys offense got a nice boost from the addition of Amari Cooper via trade at the deadline, and Ezekiel Elliott was dominant in Week 10 against the Eagles, but it’s still Dallas’ defense that’s been the story so far this year. Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been a revelation filling in for Sean Lee and Jaylen Smith continues to be an impact player on the field after taking a redshirt year to recover from a brutal injury.

Washington unquestionably is better on defense, especially now that they’re short on the offensive line after injuries ravaged them. It’s possible Trent Williams is ready for this game. One thing to watch: Adrian Peterson always runs well against teams he believes slighted him in any sort of way. The Cowboys qualify because he flirted with Jerry Jones publicly when it looked like his run in Minnesota might be up, but Dallas declined to pair him with Zeke.

In their matchup earlier this season, Peterson ran 24 times for 99 yards against Dallas’ stout defense. If he crosses the 100-yard threshold in this contest, the Redskins are probably in pretty good shape.

Falcons at Saints (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Blood feud here with two gentile Southern teams who do not care for one another. Despite the Falcons falling to 4-6 after two straight losses, this should be a close matchup, because the two teams hate each other that much. The Saints are in the middle of an unbelievable stretch of football being played against an unbelievable stretch of opponents. They won three straight games on the road (Baltimore, Minnesota and Cincinnati) with a dominant win over the Rams stuffed in there as well. And they’re coming off a blowout win against the defending champion Eagles in Week 11. Heck of a schedule and New Orleans couldn’t care less. Drew Brees is one of the top two MVP candidates right now.

Before the season it looked like this might be a de facto division title game, but the Panthers present much stiffer competition for the Saints in 2018 than Atlanta. Still, Matt Ryan is playing really well right now, and deserves at least some MVP chatter of his own, should he manage to insert the Falcons back into the playoff race.

We thought the Falcons defense might develop into a young, stout unit this season, but injuries derailed them and the stars remaining (Vic Beasley) haven’t produced at the level people hoped. This could have been an NFC Championship Game preview, but instead it serves as a last stand for Atlanta and for the Saints it’s an opportunity to grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC as well as to bury a hated division rival. This game won’t be without some drama.