Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – November 21, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Sunshine For Thanksgiving Day, But Changes For The Weekend.



Tonight: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the low 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Thursday: More sunshine and pleasant for Thanksgiving day after another frosty start. Highs will warm into the upper 50’s. Mostly clear and chilly again for Thursday night with lows in he mid to upper 30’s.

Increasing clouds for Friday but dry through the afternoon with highs in the low 50’s. Rain is expected to move in for Friday night through Saturday morning. Drier Saturday PM through the first half of Sunday.

Milder Sunday with highs bumping 60 with a few more showers passing through most likely for Sunday night. Drier and colder for the first half of next week.

Typical highs & lows: 60 & 38.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.