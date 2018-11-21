Vols and Vandy Hope to ‘Seize the Moment’ Saturday in Nashville

Need a slogan for the Vols-Vandy game.

Said Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason:”Now what you have an opportunity to do is seize the moment.”

Seize the moment. Seize a bowl bid. Both teams are 5-6 and need a win to seize a bowl bid.

Said Vols defensive lineman Shy Tuttle:”I mean it’s very important. Some of us it might be our last game playing as a football player. You’ve got to empty the tank. Give it all we’ve got one last time.”

For years the UT game was Vandy’s bowl game basically.

With a string of bad records, the Commodores would try to salvage their season against the Big Orange.

Said Vandy center Bruno Reagan:”I just know for the most part where I’m from, orange runs it. Coming here it was nice to get a little bit of change in that.”

Said Vols offensive lineman Ryan Johnson:”Been saying Go Big Orange since I can remember. When I learned my colors in elementary school, it was red, green, blue, and Go Big Orange so uh.”

Said Mason:”I mean when you look up and there’s more orange in your own stadium. There’s been more orange in your own stadium at times than black and gold. Okay maybe that was my first experience. Since then I’ve seen this city get behind us.”

Orange is the new black. The Black and Gold have won four of the last six meetings.

Said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”This is a very important game for everybody in this state. They have an experienced team offensively. Quarterback has been playing there forever. Coaches son. Makes very few mistakes.”

Said Mason:”They’ve had two, two top 20 wins versus Kentucky and Auburn. I believe that they have talent. To counter that I believe on this side of the football, we’ve got talent too.”