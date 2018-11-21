Two new companies bringing new jobs to Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Two companies coming to Whitfield County are expected to invest millions dollars, and create 98 new jobs.

Reagent Chemical and Research Inc. will invest $11 million and create 38 jobs.

They make clay shooting targets.

And Core Scientific will invest $42 Million and plans to hire 60 people over the next five years.

Reagent is one of the first tenants of a new 70 acre commercial business park being developed near the South Bypass.

Carl Cambell of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority says “It’s a good time in Dalton, you know we’ve been though quite a lot of downturn because of the housing recession that we went through in two thousand eight, nine, uh, ten, kind of roughly in that period. Uh, right now we’re seeing a lot of investment, and so we’ve had, over a billion dollars of investment in Dalton since the recession.”

Also, a new $150 million dollar solar panel plant should open in January.

Hanwha Q CELLS will employ over 500 people.