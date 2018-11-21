Top Thanksgiving Day football picks: NFL, college best bets, 4-team parlay

There are four major football games on Thanksgiving, and SportsLine is going big for all of them. In the NFL, the Lions (+3.5) host the Bears, the Cowboys (-7.5) host the Redskins, and the Saints (-13) host the Falcons. On the college side, there’s the Egg Bowl, as Ole Miss (+11) hosts rival Mississippi State. Fans from across the nation will be placing wagers of all shapes and sizes on these contests.

If you’re feeling truly bold on Thanksgiving Day, the top experts at SportsLine have combined forces for a four-team parlay that could return a massive 10-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $1,000. If you go big, this could be a truly life-changing bet that would make it a holiday season never to forget.

To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make picks in the areas that they know best. It’s an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein (12-6 on Bears picks) has his pick in for Bears vs. Lions; national sportswriter Mike Tierney (17-5 on Redskins and Cowboys games) is locked in for Cowboys vs. Redskins; CBS Sports NFL editor and SuperContest guru R.J. White (21-8 on Falcons games) is in for Saints vs. Falcons; and the SportsLine Projection Model (30-12 on top-rated college football picks) has revealed its simulation results for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss.

We’ll give one key part of the parlay away: Hartstein is laying 3.5 points and taking the Bears to cover on the road against Detroit.

Hartstein knows few teams are as hot as the Bears, who have won four in a row and covered in all of them as favorites. Second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has turned a corner, passing for 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far. Last year he passed for seven TDs and seven INTs in 12 starts. And even though Trubusky’s availability is in doubt with a shoulder injury, Hartstein believes Chase Daniel is a very capable backup.

Chicago’s defense ranks No. 3 in the NFL overall, including No. 1 against the run, allowing a scant 77.8 yards per game. No team has allowed fewer points (19.5) and no team has picked off as many passes (18).

The Lions surprised the Panthers for a 20-19 victory, but Hartstein says the numbers don’t tell the whole story thanks to a pile of errors by Carolina. “Lay it with the surging Bears,” Hartstein told SportsLine.

