Tom Brady describes how he spent his bye weekend and it went exactly how you'd expect

If we’ve learned one thing about Tom Brady over the past 18 years, it’s that he’s a perfectionist who hates to lose, which is why no one should be surprised to hear what he did over the weekend while the Patriots had their bye.

During an interview with WEEI-AM in Boston this week, Brady revealed that he spent most of his weekend re-watching the 10 games that the Patriots have played so far this year.

“I took a lot of time this weekend to watch the entire season a couple of times,” Brady said.

Think about that, not only did he re-watch all 10 games, but he did it more than once! Brady apparently never gets tired of watching film.

So Tom, after re-watching the ENTIRE season multiple times, how do you feel about the way the Patriots played through the first 11 weeks?

“It isn’t perfect by any means,” Brady said. “I don’t think we have played perfectly, but I think we’ve built to this point where we are in a position to start playing our best. It’s really up to us. There’s no way to talk your way into it. You have to do it. I think we all have to make the commitment to doing it and being our best every day and bringing our competitive stamina to practice, to the meetings and ultimately the one day of the week where it counts in the record books, which is on Sunday.”

Hopefully, Gisele and the kids plan an annual vacation for themselves around the Patriots bye week, because it seems that Brady is never free during his time off. Apparently, this lengthy film session is something he does every season.

Basically, Brady watches film and then touches base with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who might be the only guy who watches more film than Brady.

“I do it every year and I have watched a lot of tape this year like I always do of our offense,” Brady said. “I have a great communication with Josh, and I know he does the same. I think we are just trying to figure out ways to move the ball down the field and score points.”

The Patriots got rolled by the Titans 34-10 in the game before their bye week, so it’s not surprising to hear that Brady and McDaniels are looking to do everything possible to improve the offense.

“We’re working though certain things,” Brady said. “We are 7-3. We have our biggest games ahead of us. I don’t think we’ve played our best football. This is the time of year where we have a great opportunity ahead of us.”

One thing that could help the Patriots on offense is the return of Rob Gronkowski. After watching him miss two straight games, Brady is hoping to have Gronk back coming out of the bye, but the Patriots quarterback did admit that he’s not sure whether or not Gronk will play in Week 12.

“We’ll see. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes, We haven’t even practiced this week,” Brady said. “I think he’s itching to get back. He’s a big difference-maker when he’s on the field. I hope he is out there, but we’ll see.”

Brady and the Patriots return to action on Sunday when they travel to New York to take on the Jets in a game the kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.