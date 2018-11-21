TN Dept of Health offering free flu shots

TENNESSEE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccines across southeast Tennessee on Wednesday, December 5th.

The flu vaccines are part of the health department’s “FightFluTN” initiative.

The free flu shots will be available on December 5th from the following locations:

Bledsoe County – Bledsoe County Rescue Squad – 8:30AM-11:30AM Central

Bradley County – Cleveland Family YMCA – 9AM-12PM and 4PM-7PM Eastern

Franklin County – Franklin County Health Department – 3:30PM-6:30 PM Central

Grundy County – Grundy County High School – 3:30PM-6:30PM Central

Marion County – Marion County Health Department – 8:30AM-11:30AM and 1PM-4PM Central

McMinn County – McMinn County Health Department – 9AM-12PM Eastern

Meigs County – Piggly Wiggly – 9AM-12PM Eastern

Polk County – Polk County Health Department (Benton) – 9AM-12PM Eastern; Senior Center (Copper Hill) – 9AM-12PM Eastern

Rhea County – Deli-Mart – 8:30AM-11:30AM Eastern

Sequatchie County – Sequatchie County High School – 3:45PM-6:45PM Central

In a release, Southeast Regional Director Glenn Czarnecki said, “Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy. The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Tennessee who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”