Tennessee woman arrested, accused of taking dog in bear hunt

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A woman has been accused of interfering with a legal bear hunt in Tennessee by catching and stealing a hunting dog.

News outlets quote a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency statement as saying Sandra Lucille Inman was arrested and charged with theft, removal of a transmitting collar and violation of the state’s Hunter Protection Act. She’s accused of taking the dog Nov. 2 during a black bear hunt in Blount County.

- Advertisement -

The agency says wildlife officers returned the dog to the hunter. The statement says officers have received hunting dog theft reports for years and it’s usually difficult to get a resolution for the hunter.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Inman was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting $6,000 bond. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Related Article: Man killed in Tennessee River boating accident

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)