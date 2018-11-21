St. John's Shamorie Ponds hits clutch overtime game-winner vs. VCU in Legends Classic

St. John’s star Shamorie Ponds delivered in the clutch to lead the Red Storm to an 87-86 win Tuesday against VCU in the Legends Classic with 35 points on 11-of-25 shooting. Trailing by one point in the waning seconds of overtime, he made a go-ahead basket that served as the game-icer.

It was quite the encore for Ponds, who scored 32 points and dropped five assists in an 82-79 win over Cal on Monday.

Ponds is averaging 20.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, both down from his sophomore season, but he’s getting his numbers more efficiently this season as he continues to improve his NBA Draft stock. Through five games, he’s hitting 56.4 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from the 3-point arc — both career-high marks.

It’s no coincidence that St. John’s has benefited from his hot start. For only the third time since 2010, the Johnnies have won their first five games to open the season and, though it’s early, they appear to be on a collision course to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Chris Mullin took over as coach in 2015.