South Florida vs. UCF: How to watch, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

South Florida Bulls (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)

Current records: South Florida 7-4; UCF 10-0

What to Know

South Florida are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.91 points per game before their next contest. They will look to defend their home turf next week against UCF at 4:15 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 42-49 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

South Florida have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Temple on Saturday making it four winless games in a row. South Florida fell to Temple 17-27.

Meanwhile, you can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UCF’s strategy against Cincinnati on Saturday. UCF put the hurt on Cincinnati with a sharp 38-13 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 28-6 advantage.

UCF’s win lifted them to 10-0 while South Florida’s defeat dropped them down to 7-4. In UCF’s win, McKenzie Milton passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adrian Killins Jr. caught 4 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. We’ll see if South Florida have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:15 PM ET

Friday at 4:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Knights are a big 14 point favorite against the Bulls.

This season, South Florida are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 7-2-0 against the spread

Series History

South Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCF.