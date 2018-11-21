Poll finds many Americans hope to avoid political discussions at Thanksgiving

By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Anthony Salvanto

Few Americans are eager to mix politics and turkey this Thanksgiving. A mere 15 percent are looking forward to having political discussions, while 40 percent hope to avoid talking about politics over Thanksgiving dinner. There are still 45 percent who don’t care either way.

The lack of appetite for Thanksgiving political discussions spans across all age groups, education and income levels.

Thirty-seven percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Democrats wish to avoid political discussions this Thanksgiving — a somewhat rare instance of partisan agreement. Forty-two percent of Independents said that they hope to avoid politics.

However, a plurality in each party said that they did not care either way.

