Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan odds, line, start time: Picks, top predictions from proven model on 30-12 roll

Two of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference take center stage on 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday when the Northern Illinois Huskies visit the Western Michigan Broncos. The Huskies have already wrapped up the MAC West, but still need a win in this MACtion battle after being upset by Miami (Ohio) last week. Both teams have a negative point-differential and coming off against the spread losses. The Huskies are 6.5-point road favorites, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 51 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan odds.

The model has taken Northern Illinois’ strong run through the MAC into account. Tough non-conference games against Iowa, Utah and Florida State were all losses early in the season, but that early gauntlet prepared the Huskies for MAC play.

The Huskies (7-4, 6-1 MAC) put together a six-game winning streak to secure a MAC West title and a trip the conference championship game next week. A top-ranked MAC defense that is giving up just 340 yards per contest and the work of running back Tre Harbison (161-907-4) will be a major test for Western Michigan on Tuesday.

But that doesn’t guarantee a cover against a Western Michigan (6-5, 4-3 MAC) squad that is bowl-eligible and playing to improve its postseason outlook as well.

The Broncos took a hit when quarterback Jon Wassink (ankle) went down for the year in late October, but backup Kaleb Eleby has played well in his place, completing almost 70 percent of his passes and throwing four touchdowns against just two interceptions.

And if there’s a flaw in Northern Illinois’ defense, it is the secondary, which is giving up 232 yards per game through the air, the ninth-ranked passing defense in the MAC. If Eleby continues to make quality throws and running back LeVante Bellamy (175-1120-6) can take some of the pressure off him, the Broncos have a chance to keep this one within the spread or even pull off the outright upset.

