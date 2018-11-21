Mom to Mom: Flu Shots

Sarah Pannell: It’s flu season, and we’re talking flu shots today. It’s flu season, and I’ve got the expert for us. Dr. Zook is here, and we’re talking all things flu shots.

Melissa Zook: Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Sarah Pannell: Tell us about it. When should we get it.

Melissa Zook: Well, really, whenever you can and as soon as you can.

Sarah Pannell: Yeah, earlier the better?

Melissa Zook: Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Sarah Pannell: So now’s the time. If they haven’t got a flu shot yet now’s the time.

Melissa Zook: Absolutely.

Sarah Pannell: So, everyone should get a flu shot or is that not true?

Melissa Zook: Everyone over the age of six months old should get the flu shot.

Sarah Pannell: Okay.

Melissa Zook: We’ve already been seeing flu this season. We’ve already had people come in our office who are flu positive.

Sarah Pannell: A lot of times people are like, “Oh, I get the flu from the flu shot.” That’s not true?

Melissa Zook: No, you cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

Sarah Pannell: Right.

Melissa Zook: You may feel a little bit achy afterwards. You may feel a little bit unwell, and it’s also possible that you can get the flu even after you’ve gotten the flu shot. It takes about two weeks once you’ve had your flu shot to build the immunity to the flu so you can still get the flu in that window.

Sarah Pannell: And can you get the flu shot anywhere?

Melissa Zook: Really, nearly anywhere. You can get them at almost any grocery store, any large pharmacy. You can get them at your doctor’s office, and actually, a lot of employers will give them out for free, and almost every insurer will cover them for free as well.

Sarah Pannell: Wonderful. Great. Great info.

Melissa Zook: Oh and health departments.

Sarah Pannell: Health departments. Yes. Great info. Thank you so much, Dr. Zook.