Mocs Fire Three Offensive Assistant Coaches

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Even though the Mocs rebounded from a 3-8 record last year to a 6-5 mark this season, their offense struggled with consistency. As a result, head coach Tom Arth decided to shake up his staff.

He let go of three offensive assistants, including offensive coordinator Justin Rascati, who has been Chattanooga’s offensive coordinator the past two years under Arth. Receivers coach Greg Harbaugh was also let go. He was in his first season with the Mocs. Offensive line coach Nick Hennessey was released as well. Chattanooga finished last in the SoCon in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 21 points a game. UTC was also next to last in rushing offense, averaging just under 100 yards rushing a game.