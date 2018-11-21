Michelle Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” has become a massive hit. Crown Publishing told The Associated Press Wednesday that the former first lady’s memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released November 13.

Based on demand from retailers across all channels, the publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America. On its first day, the book sold more than 725,000 copies, making it one of the year’s biggest debuts.

“Becoming” is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton’s “Living History” had first week sales of around 600,000 copies.

“Becoming” follows Obama’s journey from her childhood in the South Side of Chicago to life after the White House.

In ther book, she slams President Trump, saying she would “never forgive” him for the birther conspiracy claims against her husband, former President Barack Obama, and putting her family’s safety at risk.

She also opened up about a struggle many American women know all too well, but often feel they can’t discuss publicly: infertility and miscarriage. Not only does the former first lady reveal she and Mr. Obama struggled to conceive early in their marriage, but she also divulges that a few weeks after they finally did, they then lost their first baby to a miscarriage.