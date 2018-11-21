Kansas vs. Texas: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)

Current records: Kansas 3-8; Texas 8-3

What to Know

Kansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.55 points per game before their next contest. Next week they will take on Texas at noon. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Kansas picked up 524 yards, Texas 412).

Things haven’t been easy for Kansas, and their game on Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Oklahoma by a decisive 40-55 margin. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 202 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Texas were able to grind out a solid win over Iowa St., winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for Texas.

Texas’s victory lifted them to 8-3 while Kansas’s loss dropped them down to 3-8. Kansas’s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Texas defensive front that amassed six sacks against Iowa St., so we’ll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:00 PM ET

Friday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Longhorns are a big 15 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, Kansas are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 5-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Texas have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas.