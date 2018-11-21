Jennie-O turkey recall bigger than previously announced

A nationwide recall of raw turkey tied to a deadly outbreak of salmonella is getting bigger.
Since the recall of Jennie-O Turkey products was announced last week, health investigators have added a fifth item. That raises the amount of recalled turkey to more than 147,000 pounds, from 91,000 pounds, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Inspection Service (FSIS) told CBS MoneyWatch.
The recall of raw ground turkey products is linked to an outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with 164 infections reported from 35 states. The cases include 64 illnesses and one death in California, according to the CDC.
The FSIS website lists retailers known to have received the recalled products in 10 states: Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The federal agency updates its list as more information becomes available. (See below for a list of stores that sold the recalled Jennie-O turkey.)
The affected products may also have been for sale in an additional 13 states where they were shipped: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah, according to Jennie-O Turkey, owned by Hormel Foods.
Health officials in Washington State report four chains across the state received the recalled turkey: Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and QFC, as well as 15 individual stores.
“We are working on obtaining additional retail information from distributors who may have received the recalled product and will let you know when we have additional information to share. So far we have contacted QFC, Fred Meyer, and Safeway to verify recall notification and product removal,” state health officials emailed.
What’s being recalled
The recalled Jennie-O turkey products were produced on Sept. 11 and bear the number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The following items are subject to recall:
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “GROUND TURKEY 90% LEAN | 10% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and can sicken otherwise healthy adults for as much as a week. Some cases can become severe enough to pose life-threatening conditions, with the elderly, young and those with weakened immune systems particularly vulnerable.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Is my store affected?
Following is a list of stores where the recalled turkey is known to have been sold:
Iowa
- Bread Market Garden, 225 South Linn Street, Iowa City
Illinois
- Berkeley Finer Foods, 5447 Street Charles Road, Berkeley
- Berkot’s, 100 Market Street, Manhattan
- Fairplay Finer Foods, 2323 West 111th Street, Chicago
- Fairplay Foods, 4640 South Halsted, Chicago
- Fairplay Foods, 3057 West 159th Street, Markham
- Fairplay Foods, 2200 South Western, Chicago
- Food Smart, 2901 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago
- Grand Food, 341 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe
- Grand Food, 606 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
- Gray’s Foods, 1630 North Alpine Road, Rockford
- Jackson Street Market, 1601 West Jackson Street, Macomb
- Kramer’s Foods, 16 Grant Square, Hinsdale
- Sullivan’s Foods, 703 North Elida Street, Winnebago
- Sullivan’s Foods, 2002 West Galena Avenue, Freeport
- Sullivan’s Foods, 201 Dodds Drive, Lena
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 5630 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 271 South Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 6704 Joliet Road, Countryside
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 3607 Fullerton Avenue, Chicago
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 7580 Barrington Road, Hanover Park
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 5233 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 2099 North Mannheim Road, Melrose Park
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 8900 North Greenwood Avenue, Niles
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 1241 East Rand Road, Prospect Heights
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 7401 West 25th Street, North Riverside
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 4608 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
- Treasure Island, 1526 East 55th Street, Chicago
- Treasure Island, 1639 North Wells Street, Chicago
- Walt’s Food Center, 16145 State Street, South Holland
Indiana
- Woodie’s Super Market, 116 North Bowen Avenue, Bremen
Michigan
- Ben’s Supercenter, 4436 West Main, Brown City
- Ben’s Supercenter, 6541 Plaza Drive, Marlette
- Hansen Foods, 3750 West Polk Road, Hart
- Ric’s Food Center, 6767 Belding Road, North-East Rockford
- Wagoner’s Hometown Food Store, 24064 West McGillen Avenue, Mattawan
Minnesota
- Cooper’s Foods, 633 West 7th Street, Saint Paul
- Kortes Supermarket, 1326 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul
- Longfellow Market, 3815 Lake Street, Minneapolis
Oklahoma
- Buy For Less, 3501 North-West Expressway, Oklahoma City
- Firelake Discount Foods, 1570 South Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee
- Top Value Cost Plus Foods, 1000 West Gentry, Checotah
- Uptown Market, 9515 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City
- Whittaker’s, 2941 North-West 10th, Oklahoma City
Texas
- Food Town, 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway, Houston
- Food Town, 5 Uvalde Road, Houston
- Food Town, 9525 South Kirkwood, Houston
- Food Town, 2040 South Richey Street, Pasadena
Wisconsin
- Don’s Quality Market, 147 Wisconsin Street, Seymour
- Ptacek’s IGA, 1005 Eagle Ridge Drive, Prescott
- Richter’s Marketplace, 600 North Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes
- Schaeffer’s IGA, 600 East Pioneer Street, Crandon
Washington State
- Camano Island Plaza, IGA Camano Island
- Fuller’s Shop, N Kart, Centralia
- Darrington IGA, Darrington
- Farmhouse Market, Fall City
- Food Market, Kingston
- Goose Community Grocer, Langley
- Ocean Shores IGA, Ocean Shores
- Blanton’s Market IGA, Packwood
- Dissmore Food Mart IGA, Pullman
- Fischer’s Market, Randle
- Bailey’s IGA, Rochester
- Ken’s Market, Seattle
- Kress Supermarket IGA, Seattle
- Fiesta Foods, Sunnyside
- Cedar Village IGA, Winlock
