Ethnically diverse singers have historic week on country music charts

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Jimmie Allen has made history as the first black artist to have his debut single reach No. 1 on country radio, and it happened in the same week Kane Brown, who is biracial, has the top country album in the U.S.

- Advertisement -

Allen says he cried when he got the news his song, “Best Shot,” hit the top spot on Billboard’s country airplay chart, which tracks radio success.

Brown’s sophomore album, “Experiment,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums and country albums charts, respectively, this week.

Brown has had No. 1 hot country radio hits, but not with his debut song.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)