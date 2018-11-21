UPDATE: Bradley County jail escapee found

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says escaped hospital inmate Keith McGill has been located and captured.

The Sheriff’s Office says they located him today around noon at a residence in East Cleveland.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tip helped them locate McGill.

McGill now faces additional charges of assault and felony escape, the Sheriff’s Office says.

PREVIOUS STORY: November 20, 2018 2:13 P.M.

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate who escaped on Monday night.

31 year old Keith McGill was taken from the jail to Tennova Healthcare for medical treatment.

At 9:38 PM, he fled from the hospital.

McGill was wearing his orange jumpsuit at the time.

McGill is approximately 6’1”, 165 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes.

He was facing charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

If you see him, call 9-1-1.