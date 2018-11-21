Angel Tree program needs more sponsors

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – With Black Friday just two days away, people at the Salvation Army say this is the perfect time to support their Angel Tree program.

They’re still looking for more sponsors for their Angels.

- Advertisement -

There are still 150 of them left.

The process involves picking an angel from one of their trees, and buying gifts for them.

Each angel has a list of their needs, clothing sizes, and any other Christmas wishes on their card.

Major Chiffonia Smith tells us “”One of the things that is so great to see when i go to the mall in the evenings to go close down the tree for the night, to see the gifts that have been returned because it just shows us and reminds us of how very generous the folks in the greater Chattanooga area are, and we’re so very appreciative.”

The last day to sponsor an angel or bring gifts back to the Salvation Army is December 2nd.