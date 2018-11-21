AAA projects 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for Thanksgiving

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – If you’re planning to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday and didn’t leave on Wednesday, you may have missed the traffic.

AAA projected that 1.2 million Tennesseans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this week, many of whom will be behind the wheel.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday is traditionally the busiest time on the roads for those driving to their destination.

According to AAA projections, the number of Americans taking a journey this year is up 4.8 percent over last year.

“Some of the reasons are because we have much higher disposable income than there has been in the past, household wages are higher and gas prices are lower,” AAA Chattanooga Field Manager Karen Sanchez said.

How low?

AAA showed averages on Wednesday in Cleveland at $2.29 and Chattanooga at $2.32.

Those cities have some of the lowest averages in the state.