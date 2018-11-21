County Commission approves funding for new HES building

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The much anticipated vote on providing $10 million in county funds for a new Humane Education Society building was held at the Hamilton County Commission meeting this morning.

Tim Boyd was the only commissioner who did not support the proposal.

- Advertisement -

Other commissioners expressed concerns that a study should be done on ways to work better with the city to provide services.

In the end, the conditions of the 118-year-old facility, and the needs of moving forward with the project won the 8-1 vote, in support of the funding.

Executive Director of the HES Bob Citurollo said after the vote, “Today was great! It was awesome, you know, so many people worked so hard to get to this point this morning, and we’re just so happy, that the county saw the value in continuing to working with the Humane Society, and that the vote was overwhelming. It was just great, you know, just to see that kind of support.”

Related Article: Rescued dogs treated at Humane Educational Society

The commission meeting was packed with HES supporters.

One HES volunteer, Mary Bowman said, “I cannot tell you the relief I have. And if I cry, I’m sorry. But, these animals deserve so much better than they’ve had, and we’ve done everything we can in a situation of a building that’s falling apart. I am so thrilled, and so very thankful to the commissioners for seeing the need and I’m really excited about getting the building going.”

No word yet on when the new facility will be built.