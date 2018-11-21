76ers vs. Pelicans: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some terrific basketball since acquiring Jimmy Butler earlier this month. The Sixers came away with a hard-fought overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend in which Butler nailed the game-winning three in the final seconds of the extra session. In addition, Philadelphia came from behind once again to beat the Phoenix Suns on Monday and now have three consecutive victories to its credit.

The Sixers look to make it four straight on Wednesday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans, who just can’t seem to stay healthy. They’ll be without guard Elfrid Payton for six weeks as he recovers from a broken finger. This does hurt the Pelicans’ depth, but they’ve still been able to rip off three consecutive wins, including most recently a 140-126 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs. New Orleans also beat a very talented Denver Nuggets team during that stretch.

How to watch Pelicans at 76ers

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, Nov. 21 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center — Boston, Massachusetts

Wells Fargo Center — Boston, Massachusetts Streaming: fuboTV (free trial – NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial – NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Sixers -4.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pelicans: Anthony Davis has been playing some sensational basketball as of late. The All-Star big man is currently averaging 27.6 points, which is good for fifth in the entire NBA. Ironically, Davis will be going up against one of the league’s other superstar centers in Joel Embiid, who is also in the midst of an incredible season. Aside from Embiid, New Orleans certainly has the advantage in the frontcourt with Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic being able to do damage.

76ers: Monday’s win over the Suns produced a very interesting storyline in which Markelle Fultz only played seven minutes and was severely outshined by T.J. McConnell. On Tuesday, it was announced that Fultz would get his shoulder examined and wouldn’t participate in team practices until he sees the specialist. It’ll be interesting to see what the team’s rotation looks like in the absence of Fultz. On the court, Embiid is playing out of his mind right now, but will certainly have his hands full with Davis.

Game prediction, pick

The Sixers dropped Butler’s debut with the team, but has won three consecutive games since then. Embiid is playing the best basketball of his career, so Philadelphia should cover unless Davis completely shuts down Embiid. Looking for the Sixers to keep their winning ways going while New Orleans’ streak comes to a halt.