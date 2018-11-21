2018 WWE TLC matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

There is one more WWE pay-per-view event set to take place before we enter 2019 and WrestleMania 35 season begins, as the annual TLC show is set to go down on Sunday, Dec. 16 in San Jose, California. TLC was originally set to take place in October in Boston, but the date and venue were switched due to the addition of the all-women’s PPV Evolution and Crown Jewel events that recently went down. One of the more creative shows of the year given the Tables, Ladders and Chairs moniker, this event generally carries with it the opportunity for some exciting, brutal matches.

There’s still a few more weeks until the TLC event goes down, but let’s now take a look at the card as it’s shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. TLC will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing TLC over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE TLC matches

WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: Styles is due a rematch for the WWE title against Bryan after the latter’s shocking heel turn ended his over one-year championship reign, and he will get just that at TLC. The bout was announced on the post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown Live, and as usual, these two in-ring generals going one-on-one should be a treat to help end the year.

Intercontinental Championship — Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose: Survivor Series hadn’t even ended before we learned that these two would be going at each other for the first time since Ambrose turned on Shield brother Rollins after capturing the Raw tag team titles recently. Rollins was informed in a backstage segment following his victory over United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura that he would finally be able to get his hands on Ambrose, and he seemed rather thrilled about the upcoming title defense.

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax: With her victory in the battle royal at Evolution, Jax earned the right to challenge Rousey for the Raw women’s title. Rousey and Jax had a somewhat entertaining match with one another back at Money in the Bank prior to the cash-in of Alexa Bliss, and with Jax firmly playing the heel role as of late, that should add a new dynamic to a bout with the reigning Raw women’s champ. After Jax, Rousey has vowed to revisit her issues with SmackDown Live’s own Charlotte Flair following the brutal incident that took place at Survivor Series.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match): Strowman’s deal with Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon came through; not only did he get this match, he got to choose the stipulation. But two other stipulations come with this match as well. (1) If Strowman wins, he gets to face Brock Lesnar for the universal title at the Royal Rumble (McMahon previously promised he could pick a stipulation for that, too), and Corbin gets stripped of his interim power. (2) If Corbin wins, he becomes full-time general manager of Raw.

2018 WWE TLC predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bar (c) vs. The Usos: Yes, we’ve seen this many times before, but for right now, it’s what logically makes sense. In a massive 10-on-10 Raw vs. SmackDown tag team elimination match at Survivor Series, The Usos were the only two left standing, so they should stake a claim to a shot at the blue-brand tag titles.

Raw Tag Team Championship — AOP (c) vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable: Roode & Gable stunningly knocked off the two powerhouses (clean) in a non-title match on Raw, so now the duo have basically earned the right for a shot at the titles.