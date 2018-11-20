Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – November 20th, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drier And Cooler Weather Ahead & Into Thanksgiving Day!



We’re waking up to a dry morning. Still some clouds & cool, chilly temperatures. Lows will linger between 44-48.

This Afternoon: It will be breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds. Highs will be near 52. Clear and cold Tuesday night with lows by morning near 30. Lots of sunshine and continued cool for Wednesday with highs in the low 50’s.

Thursday: More sunshine for Thanksgiving day after a frosty start. Highs will settle into the upper 50’s.

Increasing clouds for Friday with showers moving in from the Southwest with highs in the 50’s. More rain expected or Friday night into he first half of Saturday.

Typical highs & lows: 61 & 39.

