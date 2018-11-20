Volunteers weigh in on Humane Educational Society building

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Volunteers at the Humane Educational Society are weighing in on whether they think the organization needs a new building.

Kimerlen Moore and Lyrah Spake enjoy volunteering at the Humane Educational Society.

“It is a great way to spend time together doing something that we love and have in common and knowing that we are helping animals in need,” Moore said.

Since spending time here they’ve realized HES is need need of a new facility.

“I think they really need a new building it is kind of in a bad shape and it is one reason why we wanted to help out here is because there is a lot of need because they have a lot of animals,” Moore said.

Last week, the HES executive director when in front of the Hamilton County Commission to explain why they want $10 million in funding for a new building.

Some commissioners showed concern about the amount of money, while other people have suggested McKamey and HES merge.

With rain water dripping in, holes in the walls, and birds inside the building volunteers, like Greg Williams, feel a new building is necessary.

“Well the building is 118 years old. It was a former orphanage at one time and it is a disaster. I will be very honest with you,” Williams said.

They realize the proposed cost, but say it’s worth it.

“It is a significant amount of money. I will have to mention that, but it is something that is needed and we are going to get to a point that if we don’t we don’t know what we are going to do,” Williams said.

After wrapping up another day volunteering, Moore agrees.

“Our local community should support the efforts made by the shelter,” Moore said.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission is expected to vote on funding for a new Humane Educational Society building.