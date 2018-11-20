St. Louis Blues fire coach Mike Yeo, name Craig Berube as interim replacement

The St. Louis Blues fired coach Mike Yeo late Monday night. The team announced the move in a press release, also adding that Craig Berube would take over coaching duties in an interim role.

Yeo’s firing doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the Blues’ struggles so far this season. After coming into the season with a revamped roster and high expectations, St. Louis struggled out of the gate and have limped to a 7-8-3 record through 18 games, putting it in last place in the Central Division.

Yeo, who took over for Ken Hitchcock behind the Blues bench in 2017, had a 73-48-11 record over parts of three seasons in St. Louis.

Monday’s firing came after the Blues lost 2-0 to the Kings at home, making it four losses in their past five games. Three of those losses have come via shutout.

Yeo becomes the third NHL coach to be fired already this season, joining John Stevens (Kings) and Joel Quenneville (Blackhawks).

Berube, who spent 17 seasons in the NHL as a player, has limited NHL head coaching experience. He served as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013 to ’15, posting a 75-58-28 record during his tenure. He also coached the AHL’s Chicago Wolves to a first-place finish in 2016-’17 before joining the Blues’ staff as an assistant coach in the summer of 2017.

The Blues are expected to hold a press conference with Berube and President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong on Tuesday morning in St. Louis. It will be a quick turnaround for the club, which is set to head to Nashville for a game against the Predators on Wednesday night.