Rep. Moulton criticized at town hall for opposing Pelosi

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, faced criticism last night at a local town hall over his opposition to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become Speaker.

Moulton is one of 16 Democrats who released a letter saying they’ll vote for “new leadership” when the House picks leaders in January. “I think the party and the country deserve new leadership,” Mouton told reporters at the event, in a video posted by CBS Boston. “This election was a call for change and it was a call for change in our country and a change in our party.”

But some attendees held up signs that said “#I Stand with Nancy.” “I am deeply upset that you are challenging Speaker Pelosi,” one woman said.

Another attendee thought Moulton’s opposition reflected his political ambitions. “I think he’s trying to really position himself as a centrist to try to attract Trump voters. He has bigger aspirations,” said Isa Leshko of Salem.

Moulton told CBS Boston he is not seeking a leadership position.

On Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes, at least 218 votes — half of the House of Representatives — will be needed to win the speakership.