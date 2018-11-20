NBA scores, highlights: Giannis takes over in Bucks' win over Nuggets; Hornets' Kemba Walker scores 43 to beat Celtics

With nine games on the docket and a number of intriguing matchups this fine Monday, there were plenty of highlights and fun battles that came our way. Starting out the night was a great point guard duel, as Kemba Walker followed up his 60-point performance with 43 more, leading the Hornets past Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

Later on, two of the most unique players in the league met, when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets traveled to Milwaukee and lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The final game of the evening saw the return of Russell Westbrook to the Thunder lineup, but he was unable to lead his team to a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s NBA action, along with a look at Tuesday’s schedule.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 19

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Kemba outduels Kyrie

If you like scoring point guards, you had a good time watching the Celtics and Hornets on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss, but he was outdone by Kemba Walker, who followed up his 60-point game with 43 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, in the win. Not bad for a couple nights of work.

Giannis leads Bucks past Nuggets

The Bucks trailed by as many as 17 points, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee all the way back for a six-point win. The Greek Freak finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Bucks stay near the top the Eastern Conference at 12-4.

Bogie goes through the legs

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic showed exactly how to handle a double-team, dropping a perfect bounce pass between the legs of Steven Adams for a monster dunk from Willie Cauley-Stein.

Westbrook, Cauley-Stein get heated

Russell Westbrook returned to the Thunder lineup on Monday after a six-game absence, and it didn’t take him long to display his trademark passion for the game. He gave a hard foul to Willie Cauley-Stein, who didn’t take kindly to the play. Tempers flared afterward, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Westbrook had 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in his return.

Giannis throws it down

You don’t want to be an opponent when Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming down the lane with a head of steam. The Greek Freak threw down a vicious slam, then grimaced for the crowd against the Nuggets on Monday.

Uh oh, Joel

Joel Embiid is known for roasting fellow NBA players on social media, so we’ll see if he throws some shade in his own direction after this one. Embiid tried to get fancy with a windmill dunk against the Suns, but came up woefully short.