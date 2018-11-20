Mom who died on cruise hinted at last goodbye before trip

MIAMI — Two children of a 52-year-old Alabama woman who died on a cruise from Florida to Aruba said she was nervous about taking the trip. Timothy Tenorio told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that his mother, Almarosa Tenorio, told him when she said goodbye that it might be the last time she hugged him.

His sister, Andrea Smith, said their mother, who died November 13, “did not want to go” on the Princess Cruises trip with her husband, Leo Tenorio. They said Leo Tenorio told them the couple was going to work on their relationship during the trip.

- Advertisement -

Local authorities in Aruba said Leo Tenorio was questioned but is not a suspect.

According to USA Today, “Aruba-based Diario reported the woman plunged from an upper deck of the 3,600-passenger Royal Princess onto a lifeboat after struggling with a man who was seen choking her.”

Princess Cruises has said, “We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to the family and those affected.”

The Santa Clarita, California-based cruise line said in a statement Monday that the case remains an active investigation by the FBI.