Mocs Isaiah Mack Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior defensive lineman Isaiah Mack is the consensus Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the league office announced today. Mack is the sixth in school history to earn the league’s honor and the third to get the award from both the SoCon coaches and media.
All totaled, UTC had 10 players honored on the various All-SoCon teams today. Mack was joined on both the coaches and media first teams by sophomore receiver Bryce Nunnelly and senior defensive back Kareem Orr. Sophomore Brandon Dowdell was a first team selection by the coaches and a second team pick by the media.
Senior defensive lineman Derek Mahafey and junior linebacker Marshall Cooper made the coaches and media second team. Sophomore offensive linemen Cole Strange and Noah Ramsey were on the coaches second team, while junior running back Tyrell Price made the media’s second squad. Defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell was the lone Chattanooga representative on the SoCon All-Freshman team.
Mack, who was named a finalist for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award yesterday, posted 8.5 sacks, 11.5 TFLs and two forced fumbles on the year. The Tunnel Hill, Ga., native was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Week by SouthernPigskin.com after leading the Mocs with nine tackles in a 34-27 win over VMI on Oct. 27. He posted three of the UTC’s seven sacks on the day and finished with a career-best 4.0 tackles-for-loss. The three sacks were also a career mark and just a ½ shy of the school record.
His 8.5 sacks on the year are second in the Southern Conference and No. 19 in the FCS. He has 21.0 career sacks, which is fourth-place all-time at UTC behind Davis Tull (37.0 – 2011-14), Keionta Davis (31.0 – 2013-16) and Joshua Williams (23.5 – 2009-12). His 41.0 career TFLs are third all-time at UTC, trailing Tull (60.0) and Davis (43.0).
Nunnelly had one of the most prolific seasons for a receiver in school history. He posted 1,237 receiving yards on 79 catches woth seven touchdowns, just 47 yards shy of the school record (1,284) set by Joel Bradford in 2010. He was second in the SoCon and seventh in the nation with 112.5 receiving yards per game and 3rd/8th in receptions per game (7.2).
Orr had four picks on the year, which was second in the SoCon. Dowdell added three interceptions of his own this season. Mahaffey was a repeat selection on the second team, while the others made their first appearances. Maxwell finished with 5.5 sacks, which is second-most by a freshman in school history (Josh Williams – 7.0 in 2009).
Chattanooga’s SoCon Defensive Players of the Year
1989 – Junior Jackson (LB) – Coaches
1990 – Troy Boeck (DL) – Coaches
2009 – Josh Beard (DL) – Coaches & Media
2012 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches & Media
2013 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches
2014 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches & Media
2016 – Keionta Davis (DL) – Coaches
2018 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB
Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB
Jacobs Blocking Award – Matt Pyke, ETSU, Sr., OL
Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU
First team offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Matt Pyke, ETSU
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
First team defense
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel
LB Jared Folks, ETSU
LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
RS Dejuan Bell, Furman
Second team offense
QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
RB Lennox McAfee, Wofford
OL Andy Godwin, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Antwan Johnson, Samford
OL Noah Ramsey, Chattanooga
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
TE Evan Wick, ETSU
WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer
WR Chris Shelling, Samford
Second team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga
DL Thad Mangum, Wofford
LB Adrian Hope, Furman
LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer
LB Aaron Harris, Samford
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB JoJo Tillery, Wofford
Second team special teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Luke Carter, Wofford
RS Rohan Martin, VMI
All-Freshman Offense
Haden Haas, The Citadel
Clay Harris, The Citadel
Quay Holmes, ETSU
Jacob Saylors, ETSU
Tremond Shorts, ETSU
Corey Watkins, Furman
David Durden, Mercer
Robert Riddle, Mercer
DeMarcus Ware, Samford
Marshall Gill, VMI
Jakob Herres, VMI
All-Freshman Defense
Chris Beverly, The Citadel
Mason Kinsey, The Citadel
Adrian Hope, Furman
Nathan East, Samford
Nelson Jordan, Samford
Jordan Montgomery, Samford
Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
Ethan Caselberry, VMI
Brett Howell, VMI
Colin Loftis, VMI
Ronald Kent Jr., Western Carolina
All-Freshman Special Teams
Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
Quay Holmes, ETSU
Dejuan Bell, Furman
Mitchell Fineran, Samford
2018 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year
Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB
Defensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU
First team offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Matt Pyke, ETSU
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
First team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU
LB Adrian Hope, Furman
LB Mitchell Chancey, Western Carolina
DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU
DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU
DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
RS Dejuan Bell, Furman
Second team offense
QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
RB Tyrell Price, Chattanooga
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Antwan Johnson, Samford
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
OL Josh Burger, Wofford
TE Evan Wick, ETSU
WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer
WR Kris Thornton, VMI
Second team defense
DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga
DL Solomon Clark, Western Carolina
LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel
LB Jared Folks, ETSU
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Malique Fleming, Mercer
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
Second team special teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Luke Carter, Wofford
RS Quay Holmes, ETSU