Mocs Isaiah Mack Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior defensive lineman Isaiah Mack is the consensus Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the league office announced today. Mack is the sixth in school history to earn the league’s honor and the third to get the award from both the SoCon coaches and media.

All totaled, UTC had 10 players honored on the various All-SoCon teams today. Mack was joined on both the coaches and media first teams by sophomore receiver Bryce Nunnelly and senior defensive back Kareem Orr. Sophomore Brandon Dowdell was a first team selection by the coaches and a second team pick by the media.

Senior defensive lineman Derek Mahafey and junior linebacker Marshall Cooper made the coaches and media second team. Sophomore offensive linemen Cole Strange and Noah Ramsey were on the coaches second team, while junior running back Tyrell Price made the media’s second squad. Defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell was the lone Chattanooga representative on the SoCon All-Freshman team.

Mack, who was named a finalist for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award yesterday, posted 8.5 sacks, 11.5 TFLs and two forced fumbles on the year. The Tunnel Hill, Ga., native was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Week by SouthernPigskin.com after leading the Mocs with nine tackles in a 34-27 win over VMI on Oct. 27. He posted three of the UTC’s seven sacks on the day and finished with a career-best 4.0 tackles-for-loss. The three sacks were also a career mark and just a ½ shy of the school record.

His 8.5 sacks on the year are second in the Southern Conference and No. 19 in the FCS. He has 21.0 career sacks, which is fourth-place all-time at UTC behind Davis Tull (37.0 – 2011-14), Keionta Davis (31.0 – 2013-16) and Joshua Williams (23.5 – 2009-12). His 41.0 career TFLs are third all-time at UTC, trailing Tull (60.0) and Davis (43.0).

Nunnelly had one of the most prolific seasons for a receiver in school history. He posted 1,237 receiving yards on 79 catches woth seven touchdowns, just 47 yards shy of the school record (1,284) set by Joel Bradford in 2010. He was second in the SoCon and seventh in the nation with 112.5 receiving yards per game and 3rd/8th in receptions per game (7.2).

Orr had four picks on the year, which was second in the SoCon. Dowdell added three interceptions of his own this season. Mahaffey was a repeat selection on the second team, while the others made their first appearances. Maxwell finished with 5.5 sacks, which is second-most by a freshman in school history (Josh Williams – 7.0 in 2009).

Chattanooga’s SoCon Defensive Players of the Year

1989 – Junior Jackson (LB) – Coaches

1990 – Troy Boeck (DL) – Coaches

2009 – Josh Beard (DL) – Coaches & Media

2012 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches & Media

2013 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches

2014 – Davis Tull (DL) – Coaches & Media

2016 – Keionta Davis (DL) – Coaches

2018 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB

Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB

Jacobs Blocking Award – Matt Pyke, ETSU, Sr., OL

Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU

First team offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Matt Pyke, ETSU

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

First team defense

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, ETSU

LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga

First team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

RS Dejuan Bell, Furman

Second team offense

QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

RB Lennox McAfee, Wofford

OL Andy Godwin, Furman

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Antwan Johnson, Samford

OL Noah Ramsey, Chattanooga

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

TE Evan Wick, ETSU

WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer

WR Chris Shelling, Samford

Second team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga

DL Thad Mangum, Wofford

LB Adrian Hope, Furman

LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer

LB Aaron Harris, Samford

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB JoJo Tillery, Wofford

Second team special teams

PK JJ Jerman, ETSU

P Luke Carter, Wofford

RS Rohan Martin, VMI

All-Freshman Offense

Haden Haas, The Citadel

Clay Harris, The Citadel

Quay Holmes, ETSU

Jacob Saylors, ETSU

Tremond Shorts, ETSU

Corey Watkins, Furman

David Durden, Mercer

Robert Riddle, Mercer

DeMarcus Ware, Samford

Marshall Gill, VMI

Jakob Herres, VMI

All-Freshman Defense

Chris Beverly, The Citadel

Mason Kinsey, The Citadel

Adrian Hope, Furman

Nathan East, Samford

Nelson Jordan, Samford

Jordan Montgomery, Samford

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

Ethan Caselberry, VMI

Brett Howell, VMI

Colin Loftis, VMI

Ronald Kent Jr., Western Carolina

All-Freshman Special Teams

Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

Quay Holmes, ETSU

Dejuan Bell, Furman

Mitchell Fineran, Samford

2018 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year

Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU

First team offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Matt Pyke, ETSU

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Michael Ralph, Wofford

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

First team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU

LB Adrian Hope, Furman

LB Mitchell Chancey, Western Carolina

DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU

DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU

DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB George Gbesee, Wofford

First team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

RS Dejuan Bell, Furman

Second team offense

QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

RB Tyrell Price, Chattanooga

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Antwan Johnson, Samford

OL Nick Nixon, Samford

OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford

OL Josh Burger, Wofford

TE Evan Wick, ETSU

WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer

WR Kris Thornton, VMI

Second team defense

DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga

DL Solomon Clark, Western Carolina

LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, ETSU

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Malique Fleming, Mercer

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB A.J. Smith, VMI