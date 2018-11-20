Illegal hunting cases in East Tennessee and Chickamauga Park

CHICKAMAUGA (WDEF) – Park officials are warning hunters that not all wooded areas are fair game.

They say they are seeing more illegal hunting in the Walker County portion of Chickamauga Battlefield.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is closed to all hunting and trapping.

They recently got a conviction against James Aflred Jones of Rock Spring.

He actually worked for the Georgia department of Natural Resources as a Wildlife Technician.

He was convicted of maintaining a baited area and game cameras inside the park.

Jones was hunting on private property on the edge of the park, with a view of the baited area.

When caught, they say he made several false statements to federal officers and he falsified his deer harvest record.

The Park also says that illegal hunting has increased in the Lookout Creek area.

Here are some of the hunters who have faced fines.:

Andrew Michael Thomason of Soddy Daisy, TN – Shooting from a boat onto NPS land.

Gavin Thacker of Lookout Valley, TN – Hunting and installing deer stands on NPS land.

Taylor Sewell of Lookout Valley, TN – Hunting and installing deer stands on NPS land.

Denver Scott of Bryant, AL – Chasing Raccoons with dogs on NPS land.

Jeremy Bell of Bryant, AL – Accompanied Scott in his activities.

If you are not sure if you are on park lands, you can find out online.

Click here for a map of the Chickamauga Battlefield property.

Click here for a map of Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga area lands.