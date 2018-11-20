Golden Apple: Mary Retchko

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Mary Retchko has a passion for her job.

Retchko is a Language Arts teacher at Dalewood Middle School, and loves to watch her students succeed.

Her dedication helps her kids overcome any problems they might have.

Arielle Hayes is the Principal at Dalewood Middle School.

“Miss Retchko is a phenomenal rock star teacher. She pours life into her work and also her students. She plans amazing lessons that engage students each and every day.”

Retchko describes herself as driven.

Her students say she always them second chances, and tries to help people get out of trouble.

She is also known to stay after school, to give kids the extra help they need.