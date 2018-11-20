GBI called in to investigate officer-involved shooting in Walker Co.

Walker County, GA
John Ross II and Robert Root

UPDATE:

Deputies tell our Dorothy Sherman that they are looking for 2 people now in Walker County. One is considered armed and dangerous.

He is Robert Dean Root, white male, brown hair, brown eyes and believed to be injured.

The second man is John A. Ross who was also in the vehicle.  But he jumped out before the shooting.

The sheriff says that at around 2:38pm officers tried to stop a vehicle on Raydine Lane for a traffic violation. He says the vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, both are wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.

Robert Root

White male

41 YOA

5’10”  165 lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

 

John Ross III

30 YOA

White male

5’11”  200 lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Walker County.

Law enforcement officers have told reporters on the scene that they are looking for an armed suspect in a neighborhood off North Sherry Drive near Hooker Road.

Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been called in to investigate.

News 12 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

