GBI called in to investigate officer-involved shooting in Walker Co.

UPDATE:

Deputies tell our Dorothy Sherman that they are looking for 2 people now in Walker County. One is considered armed and dangerous.

He is Robert Dean Root, white male, brown hair, brown eyes and believed to be injured.

The second man is John A. Ross who was also in the vehicle. But he jumped out before the shooting.

The sheriff says that at around 2:38pm officers tried to stop a vehicle on Raydine Lane for a traffic violation. He says the vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, both are wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.

Robert Root

White male

41 YOA

5’10” 165 lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

John Ross III

30 YOA

White male

5’11” 200 lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Walker County.

Law enforcement officers have told reporters on the scene that they are looking for an armed suspect in a neighborhood off North Sherry Drive near Hooker Road.

Authorities have been out here on Sherry Drive in Walker County for over an hour. We were told earlier that officers were looking for an armed suspect. Now we hear that GBI has been called out to investigate an officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/cjOCRKsTmJ — Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) November 20, 2018