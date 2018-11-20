Frankie Muniz gets engaged after difficult week

- Advertisement -

Frankie Muniz has one thing to celebrate after a devastating week. The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star got engaged to his girlfriend, Paige Price. Price posted the happy news after a difficult week for Muniz, who attended his uncle Skip’s funeral, only to return to find his home flooded and destroyed.

Price shared the news on Instagram on Monday along with photos of the couple kissing outside amid floating lanterns in Pinal Fairgrounds in Arizona. She wrote, “When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

She continued, “I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals.”

On Thursday, Muniz tweeted that he came home to Arizona to find his home in pieces after he said goodbye to his late uncle.

He wrote, “I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.” He wrote that he had never cried so much in his life, but he thanked Price for her support.

I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

To add insult to injury, he also had to temporarily evacuate the hotel where he was staying due to a fire alarm.

Muniz hosts “Dancing with the Stars Juniors.”