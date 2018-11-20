Crews under pressure to find wildfire victims' remains before storm

Breweries to pitch in to aid victims

Several companies around the country are brewing up some help for survivors of Northern California’s devastating Camp Fire, reports CBS Sacramento. They’re making a new IPA and will give sales proceeds to those in need.

“We’re ready to go,” said Terence Tang, General Manager at Fieldworks Brewing Company. “We really want to help out as quickly and as swiftly as possible for the people up there.”

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company put out the call Friday for breweries to help make a special beer called “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.”

Fieldwork Brewing Company is one of a handful of breweries in the Sacramento region that will step up and participate in “Brew Day” on November 27.

CBS sacramento

“All of us in some way shape or form know someone that’s been affected by this,” Tang said. “I thought it was the perfect example of what Sierra Nevada is like as a company.”

Hops and malts will be donated from various suppliers, then on Brew Day, each brewery will make as much beer as it can for the cause. One hundred percent of the eventual sales take will go directly to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Tang says Fieldwork had success last year selling Russian River’s Sonoma Pride beer for charity, bringing in $30,000.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that that’s going to be a similar number for most of these breweries,” Tang said.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Daniel Moffatt, Co-owner of Fountainhead Brewing Company. “We were just excited to be able to do something.”

“We can come together as a community and kind of make the best of it and know that what you’re doing is supporting a great cause,” Moffatt said.

Sierra Nevada says it plans to release more than 2,000 barrels of Resilience IPA.

The beer won’t be available right away though: Customers will have to wait until at least two weeks after it’s brewed, depending on the location.