WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: TLC, 2019 Royal Rumble date, location

With Survivor Series now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs — Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows — each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE’s signature events — each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports — check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.
WWE 2018 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|
Jan. 27, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Jan. 28, 2018
|
Royal Rumble
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Feb. 25, 2018
|
Elimination Chamber (Raw)
|
Las Vegas, Nevada
|
Mar. 11, 2018
|
Fastlane (SmackDown)
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
Apr. 6, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
Apr. 8, 2018
|
WrestleMania 34
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|April 27, 2018
|Greatest Royal Rumble
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|
May 6, 2018
|
Backlash
|
Newark, New Jersey
|
June 16, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Chicago
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
June 17, 2018
|
Money in the Bank
|
Chicago Illinois
|July 15, 2018
|Extreme Rules
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|
Aug. 18, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Aug. 19, 2018
|
SummerSlam
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Sept. 16, 2018
|
Hell in a Cell
|
San Antonio, Texas
|Oct. 6, 2018
|Super Show-Down
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 28, 2018
|Evolution (all-women’s PPV)
|East Garden City, New York
|Nov. 2, 2018
|Crown Jewel
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 17, 2018
|NXT TakeOver: WarGames II
|Los Angeles, California
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Survivor Series
|Los Angeles, California
|Dec. 16, 2018
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|San Jose, California
WWE will hold the 2019 Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. It will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. WrestleMania 35 is set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, April 7.