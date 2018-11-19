Witnesses describe chaotic aftermath of Chicago hospital shooting

CHICAGO — Witnesses are describing the chaotic scene as a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Chicago’s South Side. The shots started around 3:20 p.m. local time at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center.

“It was extreme and it was very loud and it was close,” one witness said.

“I seen a black man with a black coat and hat shoot a lady, I believe it was a lady, three times,” another person said. “Then he stood above her, shot her three more times.”

Officials believe the shooter targeted the woman. Several people were shot, including one Chicago police officer who is in critical condition.

A trail of blood could be seen in the hospital. As police swarmed the area, nurses and doctors were seen with their hands raised coming out.

“It was chaos,” an ER doctor said.

The officer who was shot is the second Chicago officer shot in the line of duty this year. Officials have not released the identity of the gunman or a possible motive.