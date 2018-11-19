Weather Update: Monday Morning’s – November 19th, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Seasonal Temps & A Few Sprinkles !



Increasing clouds will do well to keep temps above average for tonight, only falling to the mid & lower 40s. Those clouds will continue to increase as we head through the day, plus slightly cooler temperatures will allow for some patchy fog development this morning.

- Advertisement -

Monday Afternoon: Expect a high in near 60, with some light showers possible, but not into the afternoon and evening.Those showers will pass quickly as a frontal boundary clears them out by the overnight tonight.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day all look great, with mostly clear skies and fair temperatures! Highs will stay in the mid & upper 50’s.

Black Friday & Saturday: Showers may return for the weekend, but as of now, those shower chances remain fairly low.

Related Article: City Sells the Chattanoogan Hotel

Typical highs & lows: 61 & 39.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.